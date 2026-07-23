WWE 2K26 has launched Ringside Pass Season 4, introducing The Hardy Boyz, Grammy-winning artist Jelly Roll, and AAA star Lady Shani as the latest additions to the game’s roster.

Available now, the Premium Track unlocks Matt and Jeff Hardy, Jelly Roll, and Lady Shani in Tier 1, along with 47 new moves and taunts. Players will also receive Team Xtreme Persona cards for Lita ’00 and Jeff Hardy ’00, new Create-A-Superstar parts, moves, MyFACTION content, RXP boosts, Island VC, and additional rewards.

The Free Track includes unlockable Persona cards featuring alternate versions of Chad Gable ’16, John Cena ’25, and Shinsuke Nakamura ’23.

2K also announced the WrestleMania 42 Pack will launch on August 19, 2026. The DLC includes WrestleMania 42 Night 1 and Night 2 arenas, along with Persona cards for Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss. Liv Morgan’s Persona also includes her new “Trouble” entrance theme.

Ringside Pass Season 4 is included with the Attitude Era Edition and Monday Night War Edition through the Season Pass and is also available as a standalone purchase.