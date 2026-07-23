Just hours before one of the biggest West Coast rap events in VERZUZ history, YG found himself at the center of an unexpected police investigation before being released without charges.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Rapper YG detained as cops execute a search warrant over Drakeo the Ruler murder.



Details: https://t.co/EX3MCVDJQm pic.twitter.com/W2b1GbZjQx — TMZ (@TMZ) July 23, 2026

Early Thursday morning, law enforcement officers from the Burbank Police Department, alongside SWAT personnel and the California Highway Patrol, executed a search warrant connected to the ongoing investigation into the December 2021 killing of Drakeo the Ruler. The operation unfolded around 7 a.m. PT, when officers searched a property and detained YG, born Keenon Jackson, for questioning. Authorities later released the Compton rapper without filing charges.

THE GAME x YG

RED PEOPLE



OUT NOW 🚨



▫️ Produced by Swizz Beatz & Timbaland pic.twitter.com/X58NVt1ICu — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 23, 2026

The timing immediately grabbed the attention of hip-hop fans, arriving only hours before YG is scheduled to face fellow Compton heavyweight The Game in the long-awaited “Compton Forever” VERZUZ battle. Despite the morning’s headlines, the event remains on schedule for Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. PT, with fans expected to tune in across Apple Music, Complex, and official VERZUZ platforms.

YG vz The Game

Thursday, July 23rd 6:30 PM PDT



Stream it live on Apple Music, Complex, and VERZUZ channels pic.twitter.com/8BYhbgKMJe — VERZUZ TV (@verzuzonline) July 18, 2026

The matchup represents more than a battle of hit records. It is a celebration of two generations that helped define Los Angeles rap in different eras. The Game steps into the arena with an arsenal built on mid-2000s classics fueled by his work alongside Dr. Dre, including “How We Do,” “Hate It or Love It,” and “Dreams.” YG answers with a catalog that soundtracked a new generation of West Coast music through DJ Mustard-produced anthems like “Toot It and Boot It,” “Who Do You Love?,” and “My N****.”

The event also marks VERZUZ’s return to the West Coast for the first time since E-40 and Too $hort squared off, giving Los Angeles another moment to showcase its influence on hip-hop culture. Fans will once again decide each round through live voting while both artists trade records in the series’ signature 20-song format.

While Thursday began with uncertainty surrounding YG’s availability, his release cleared the way for the spotlight to shift back where fans hoped it would: onto the stage. With Compton pride, decades of hits, and plenty of hometown bragging rights on the line, “Compton Forever” now carries even more anticipation as two of the city’s biggest names prepare to settle the score through music rather than headlines.