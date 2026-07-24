50 Cent is bringing serious hip hop weight to the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, both on screen and behind the music.

50 CENT X EMINEM X TUPAC DROPPING SOON! 🤯🔥🐐



50 Cent just announced a new song featuring Eminem and Tupac will be included on the “Street Fighter” movie soundtrack.



50 made it clear that Pac’s vocals are not AI and that it was directly his estate to submit them to him.



Fif… pic.twitter.com/ZpQFUDIkdc — Diverse Mentality (@DverseMentality) July 24, 2026

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has officially joined the cast as Balrog, the disgraced heavyweight boxer known for his brutal punching power and ties to the Shadaloo crime syndicate. The Legendary Pictures film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 16, 2026.

First look at 50 Cent as Balrog in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. pic.twitter.com/m7WJAGYsLJ — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 12, 2025

Now, 50 has revealed that the movie’s soundtrack will feature a collaboration involving Eminem and an unreleased Tupac Shakur recording. The Tupac material was secured through the late rapper’s estate, with no artificial intelligence involved in creating or altering his contribution.

Eminem, 2Pac, & 50 Cent have a song on the soundtrack for the new ‘Street Fighter’ movie, releasing October 16th. pic.twitter.com/8U6csoKVS6 — Kalshi Music (@Kalshi_Music) July 24, 2026

The track is expected to serve as the film’s central theme, connecting three generations of rap history to one of gaming’s most recognizable franchises. 50 first teased Eminem’s involvement last December before confirming more details during an NBC interview.

The collaboration continues a creative relationship between 50 and Eminem that stretches back more than two decades. Their history includes records such as “Patiently Waiting,” and their reunion for a major movie soundtrack instantly adds another level of anticipation to the project.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set in 1993 and follows estranged fighters Ryu and Ken as they are recruited by Chun-Li to enter the World Warrior Tournament. What begins as a fighting competition soon pulls them into a larger conspiracy involving some of the franchise’s most dangerous characters.

The cast includes Jason Momoa as Blanka and Noah Centineo as Ken, with 50 stepping into a role originally inspired by heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson.

His commitment to playing Balrog reportedly extended far beyond simply showing up on set. According to the information surrounding the production, 50 dropped from 214 pounds to 160 pounds in nine weeks, shaved his signature beard and followed an intense liquid diet and physical training routine while preparing to perform his own stunts.

That transformation has already sparked conversation among fans, though the soundtrack reveal may become just as important to the film’s cultural impact. An unreleased Tupac performance paired with Eminem and 50 Cent gives the project a musical event that reaches well beyond the gaming audience.

With its throwback 1993 setting, massive cast and a soundtrack built around three rap icons, Street Fighter is shaping up to carry the energy of a full-scale pop culture crossover.