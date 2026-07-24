Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has only been in theaters for a week, and the blockbuster is already moving like another billion-dollar event.

Guess Elon and his 200 million followers isn’t stopping Nolan’s hustle.

‘THE ODYSSEY’ is now tracking to pass $1 billion worldwide in its box office run.



It is expected to become Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film ever. pic.twitter.com/oJs7K0dR6r — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2026

Released July 17, the $250 million adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic opened with a record-breaking $264 million worldwide, giving Nolan the biggest global debut of his career. The film has since climbed past $350 million, with industry projections placing its potential final total between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion. That would push it beyond The Dark Knight Rises and place it among the filmmaker’s biggest commercial victories.

Matt Damon leads the massive cast alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Travis Scott, Elliot Page and several other major names. Audiences have responded strongly to the film’s enormous sea battles, its tense action-thriller energy and Zendaya’s performance as Athena. Online conversations have also focused on Nolan’s treatment of war trauma and the way divine forces move quietly through the story instead of dominating it through traditional fantasy spectacle.

THE ODYSSEY finished its first week of release yesterday, crossing the $350M mark at the global box office.



Domestically, it has hit $199M after another fabulous day, earning $17.5M on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/L9GZfmAanj — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) July 24, 2026

The packed theaters and overwhelming word-of-mouth have also drowned out months of online outrage surrounding the film.

Before its release, trailers were targeted by review bombing and boycott campaigns centered heavily on the movie’s diverse casting. Conservative critics and angry online commentators objected to a Black actress portraying Helen of Troy while also attacking the presence of non-white and transgender performers in ancient Greek roles.

Other complaints focused on the film’s dialogue, which reportedly draws influence from contemporary translations such as Emily Wilson’s version of the poem. Some classicists and purists argued that the casual language and modern phrasing weakened the mythic atmosphere. Another group dismissed the visual direction as “mudcore,” criticizing the costumes and grounded production design as fantasy slop.

None of that stopped audiences from showing up.

With a reported 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and hundreds of millions already generated at the global box office, Nolan’s film has turned an internet culture war into background noise. The loudest critics spent months judging casting announcements, costumes and isolated trailer clips before seeing the completed work.

They should all try making a movie once in their lives and see what it takes. They likely would not come close to getting something made on this scale, much less delivering a film that audiences are already embracing as another Nolan masterpiece.

At this point, the conversation is no longer about whether The Odyssey survived the backlash. The real question is how far its theatrical run can go.