Jamaican-born recording artist, actor, and entrepreneur E-Dee (Everton Dennis) is ushering in a new era with the release of his highly anticipated 14-track album, Young Legend. Available worldwide on July 24, 2026, the project arrives on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, Amazon Music, and more, delivering an energetic fusion of dancehall, reggae, and Afrobeats that reflects both his Caribbean heritage and international artistic vision.

Recognized as the “Dancehall Celebrity,” E-Dee has built a career that extends beyond music. As a Billboard-charting recording artist, CEO of Clarendon Records, and accomplished actor, he continues to redefine what it means to be a modern entertainer by seamlessly blending music, film, and entrepreneurship into one compelling brand.

A Soundtrack of Energy, Culture, and Authenticity

Young Legend showcases E-Dee’s signature ability to combine infectious dancehall rhythms with uplifting storytelling and contemporary production. Rooted in Jamaican culture while embracing global influences, the album explores themes of perseverance, love, confidence, unity, and celebration.

Among the project’s standout records is “Zum Zum Zum,” produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Qmillion, delivering a vibrant club-ready sound. Fans can also experience the powerful “Water Run” (also known as “Will Hit Like Water Run”), produced by Jahsee, alongside melodic favorites “She’s Loyal” and “Beautiful Woman.”

The album’s rich musical diversity is further enhanced through collaborations with acclaimed artists including Ginjah, Irie Love, Jazmin Akea, and Melissa Andromeda, creating a project that appeals to both longtime dancehall fans and new international audiences.

A Career That Bridges Music and Hollywood

Beyond the recording studio, E-Dee has established himself as a respected figure in the entertainment industry through an impressive acting career. His performances have appeared in productions including Out the Gate, a film inspired by his personal journey, Gangland: The Musical, Chocolate City 3: Live, Mother-in-Law, and Temperature Rising. With several new film projects currently in development, E-Dee continues to strengthen the connection between his musical creativity and cinematic storytelling.

His music has also reached audiences worldwide through synchronization placements in more than 100 films and television productions, including I Think I Love My Wife, How She Move, Greek, Love & Hip Hop, The Real Housewives, and Blue Bloods. These achievements have helped establish E-Dee as one of Jamaica’s most versatile entertainment exports.

Building a Lasting Legacy

Reflecting on the new release, E-Dee describes Young Legend as more than just another album—it is a personal milestone that represents years of artistic growth and unwavering dedication.

“Young Legend represents my journey, my culture, and my commitment to creating music that moves people,” E-Dee shares. “Every record carries the energy of Jamaica while embracing a global audience. I wanted this album to inspire, entertain, and celebrate the next generation of dreamers and creators.”

From Clarendon to the Global Stage

Born in Toll Gate, Clarendon, Jamaica, E-Dee is the youngest of eight siblings. After relocating to Los Angeles in pursuit of acting, he trained at the Hollywood and Theatre of Arts while continuing to develop his music career. Today, as a dual U.S.-Jamaican citizen and founder of Clarendon Records, he has collaborated with respected artists including Wayne Wonder, Glen Washington, Future Fambo, I-Octane, and Seun Kuti.

With Young Legend, E-Dee once again demonstrates why he remains a powerful ambassador for Jamaican music and culture. Combining infectious rhythms, meaningful storytelling, and international appeal, the album stands as another significant chapter in a career dedicated to pushing dancehall onto the global stage while staying true to its roots.

Connect with E-Dee

Website: http://e-deeonline.com

Instagram: @realdancehallcelebrity