Ice Cube and Mike Epps transformed the Long Beach Amphitheater into the “Friday-verse” for the debut of Everyday’s Friday—Lyrics, Loungin’ and Laughing, a live celebration inspired by the iconic Friday film franchise created by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh.

Thousands of fans attended the one-night event, which featured recreated movie scenes, candy-painted lowriders, exclusive merchandise, Friday-inspired food, and an on-site drive-in theater screening films from the series. Cast members Paula Jai Parker, Kathleen Bradley, Kym Whitley, Clifton Powell, and Ron Muhammad joined Mike Epps on stage to share behind-the-scenes stories and reflect on the franchise’s lasting impact.

The evening also honored cast members who have passed away and featured a fan costume contest celebrating memorable characters from the films.

Scarface and Warren G delivered live performances before Ice Cube closed the night alongside WC with a career-spanning set featuring music from N.W.A, his solo catalog, Westside Connection, and soundtrack favorites. The successful debut of Everyday’s Friday hinted that more fan experiences could be on the horizon.