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Fridayy Announces Third Studio Album Tension, Releases New Single “Haiku”

July 24, 2026
Shawn Grant
Fridayy Announces Third Studio Album Tension, Releases New Single "Haiku"

Four-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Fridayy has announced his third studio album, Tension, arriving August 14, 2026, via Def Jam Recordings. He introduces the project with its lead single, “Haiku.”

“Tension shows a different side to me. I followed what felt good and let the music take me somewhere new,” Fridayy said. “There’s still a lot of heart in these records, but there’s also this fun vibe to them. ‘Haiku’ sets the tone for everything that’s coming.”

Blending contemporary R&B with Caribbean-inspired rhythms and atmospheric production, Tension explores a more adventurous sound while maintaining Fridayy’s signature emotional storytelling. The lead single follows a story of longing, regret, and second chances, pairing breezy production with heartfelt lyrics.

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