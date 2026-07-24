Kenny Iko Releases New R&B Single "Pretty Words"

Following his 2026 BET Awards performance, Chocolate City singer Kenny Iko has released his new R&B single, “Pretty Words,” accompanied by a matching visualizer. Produced by Leather Jackettt, known for collaborations with Ciara, Mario, and Normani, the track blends traditional and contemporary R&B influences.

“I wanted to make something that was sexy and would stick with you after the first listen,” Iko said. “The beat is hypnotic; it pulls you in unexpectedly. I wanted to recreate the feeling of tossing a record on, catching a vibe, and just enjoying the moment with your person.”

The Voice alumnus is expected to release additional singles later this year as he continues building momentum following his recent BET Awards appearance.