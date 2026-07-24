LeBron James Signs Two-Year Deal With Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James is headed to Philadelphia. According to ESPN, Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul announced that James has agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers that includes a player option. The move marks the next chapter of the NBA superstar’s career as he joins the 76ers on a deal negotiated through Klutch Sports.
Hitting X, LeBron revealed a statement: “This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning.”