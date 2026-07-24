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LeBron James Signs Two-Year Deal With Philadelphia 76ers

July 24, 2026
Shawn Grant

LeBron James is headed to Philadelphia. According to ESPN, Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul announced that James has agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers that includes a player option. The move marks the next chapter of the NBA superstar’s career as he joins the 76ers on a deal negotiated through Klutch Sports.

Hitting X, LeBron revealed a statement: “This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning.”

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