LeBron James Signs Two-Year Deal With Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James is headed to Philadelphia. According to ESPN, Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul announced that James has agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers that includes a player option. The move marks the next chapter of the NBA superstar’s career as he joins the 76ers on a deal negotiated through Klutch Sports.

Hitting X, LeBron revealed a statement: “This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning.”

this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.



The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026