For years, Hip Hop fans have wondered how Lil Wayne, one of the most influential rappers to ever touch a microphone didn’t already have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That question finally has an answer.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the New Orleans icon has been selected as a member of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2027 in the Recording category, placing his name among entertainment royalty and giving one of rap’s most decorated figures yet another well-deserved honor.

Wayne joins an impressive class of recording artists that includes Karol G, David Guetta, Grandmaster Flash, Sia, Linkin Park, The Ramones, Smashing Pumpkins and the late Waylon Jennings.

The five-time Grammy Award winner appeared just as surprised as everyone else. Taking to social media, Wayne revealed that longtime friend and collaborator Fabian Marasciullo delivered the news, although Weezy initially thought he was being pranked.

“Ok so my brother is Fabian right, and he play too fkn much like brothers do….this man just told me that it’s been confirmed that im getting my own star on the Hollywood walk of fame!!!! Wtf boy!! This man play too much bruh! U serious boy??!?!?!!?” Wayne wrote.

Truth be told, this honor has been overdue.

From rewriting the rules of mixtape culture with the Dedication and Da Drought series to making Tha Carter franchise one of the most celebrated album collections in Hip Hop history, Wayne’s fingerprints are all over the modern rap game. His influence extends far beyond his own catalog, helping launch the careers of Drake and Nicki Minaj through Young Money while inspiring an entire generation of artists who adopted his fearless approach to lyricism, melody and work ethic.

Whether it was “A Milli,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “Lollipop,” “Go DJ,” or his seemingly endless run of unforgettable guest verses, Wayne built one of Hip Hop’s deepest resumes while selling more than 120 million records worldwide and earning a place among rap’s all-time elite.

The announcement also closes one of those conversations Hip Hop fans have been having for years. Every time a new Walk of Fame class was revealed without Lil Wayne’s name, the reactions were nearly identical: “How does Weezy not have a star yet?” Fortunately, Hollywood finally caught up with what Hip Hop has known for more than two decades.

An official ceremony date has not yet been announced, but recipients have up to two years to schedule their unveiling after being selected.

Some honors simply recognize greatness. This one acknowledges a legacy that was already written in permanent ink long before it was etched into Hollywood Boulevard.