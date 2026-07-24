In a move that shocked the sports world, 41-year-old NBA icon LeBron James is officially heading to the Philadelphia 76ers. The four-time champion signed a reported two-year, $8 million deal for what he announced will be the final chapter of his legendary career.

To celebrate the historic signing, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) officially proclaimed “LeBron James Day” across the commonwealth on X, honoring the superstar’s 22 All-Star appearances, philanthropic endeavors, and incoming debut in the “City of Brotherly Love.”

LEBRON IS COMING TO PHILLY.



By the power vested in me as the Governor of the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a die-hard Sixers fan… I hereby proclaim today to be LEBRON JAMES DAY.



Welcome to the City of Brotherly Love, @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/JHsNkCFyyN — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 24, 2026

Reflecting on his decision, James admitted he seriously considered retirement following a disappointing second-round playoff sweep with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after taking time to reflect alongside family and friends, he realized his passion for basketball remained intact.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family,” James posted on social media. “I still want to grind… to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team.”

James joins a stacked 76ers roster featuring superstars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and recent trade acquisition Jaylen Brown. The franchise hopes this powerhouse core can end Philadelphia’s NBA championship drought, which dates back to 1983.

Reactions across the state were swift and enthusiastic. Jaylen Brown rallied fans online with the team’s slogan, posting “#throwtheballup.” Saquon Barkley welcomed James to the city with an invitation to hit the golf course. Dawn Staley celebrated in a viral video, exclaiming, “We got the king, y’all… Great choice, my guy!”

James’ arrival immediately positions Philadelphia as a championship favorite, setting the stage for an unforgettable final run.