Hip-hop legends Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa have released “A Different Kind,” the lead single and video from their upcoming collaborative album, The Godbody, arriving September 18, 2026.

The release marks Rakim’s first solo, self-produced track in 15 years, offering fans a new chapter from one of hip-hop’s most influential lyricists. Earlier this year, Rakim’s landmark debut album, Paid in Full, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, recognizing its lasting impact on the culture.

Produced entirely by Rakim and Nick Wiz, The Godbody unites East Coast and West Coast hip-hop through a vision inspired by the late Tupac Shakur to bring together elite emcees in the spirit of “One Nation.” The project features Rakim and Masta Killa representing New York alongside California’s Kurupt.

The album also includes appearances from Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, KRS-One, Daz Dillinger, Kool G Rap, Buckshot, Kokane, Killa Sin, and more.