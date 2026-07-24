Republicans Switch Sides in House to Vote to Have Trump End War with Iran

Trump has to answer to the House of Representatives, including four Republicans who switched sides and have now ruled that he must end the war with Iran.

According to CBS News, the House voted to direct Trump to call an end to the war. The vote turned out 214 to 208, adopting a resolution brought forth by Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, “to remove the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, including potential ground forces in a combat role or used for occupation.”

The four Republican flips were Reps. Tom Barrett of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Warren Davidson of Ohio and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

“It is absolutely crucial that we assert our Article I Constitutional powers, and — especially following the most recent hostilities in Iran — continue to show Congressional disapproval for this war,” Jayapal and Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado wrote in a letter.

Trump sent it up again with Iran on July 10, ending a ceasefire that lasted only a month.