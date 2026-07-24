Solitary Sean: Diddy Placed in Confinement After Fort Dix Fight

Diddy has been locked up in solitary confinement after being involved in a fight with a fellow inmate at FCI Fort Dix.

According to TMZ, Diddy was dissed by another inmate, leading to the squabble. Pushes happened, punches were thrown and the report states Diddy didn’t go out soft before the prison staff separated the men.

Details are a bit short on whether Diddy is still in solitary confinement and how it could impact his legal battles. A rep for the prison relayed, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

This story is developing.