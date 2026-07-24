The New York Mets’ nightmare season may have taken another painful turn Friday night.

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto was forced to leave the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning after aggravating the left calf injury that has lingered since the first game following the All-Star break.

Serving as the designated hitter rather than playing left field in an effort to reduce the strain on his leg, Soto drew two walks against Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki before being lifted for pinch-hitter Jorge Polanco to begin the bottom of the sixth.

According to interim manager Andy Green, Soto experienced discomfort while running the bases after pushing off toward second base.

“He just had a reoccurrence of symptoms in the left calf. We certainly hoped we were behind it and done talking about this, but he felt it pushing off going to second base when he was on the bases,” Green said following the loss.

The Mets aren’t taking any chances this time around. Green confirmed Soto will undergo imaging, reportedly an MRI, on Saturday to determine the severity of the setback.

“At this point, we’ll likely get an image tomorrow and try to see where he’s at. This has nagged him for a week now. So I know it’s frustrating for him, frustrating for us and everybody.”

When asked whether another trip to the injured list was a possibility, Green didn’t rule it out.

“I think any time you get an image, you’re concerned. Concerned enough to do it. We’ll wait until tomorrow and figure out what we’re dealing with.”

Friday marked the latest chapter in what has become an injury-plagued first season in Queens for the five-time All-Star. Soto missed approximately two and a half weeks in April with a right calf strain, an injury unrelated to his current left calf issue. More recently, he exited the Mets’ July 16 game against the Phillies with soreness in his left calf before returning two days later as the club attempted to manage the injury by limiting his time in the outfield. He also sat out the series finale in Milwaukee earlier this week before returning Friday as the designated hitter.

Despite battling through the discomfort, Soto has remained one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing Mets campaign. Entering Friday’s contest, the 27-year-old was slashing .283/.408/.539 with 21 home runs, 52 RBIs and a .944 OPS. His on-base percentage ranked among the best in the National League, earning him the club’s lone All-Star selection this season.

The injury overshadowed another frustrating night for New York. Sean Manaea turned in six strong innings, but Shohei Ohtani’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly and Kyle Tucker’s two-run homer in the eighth helped lift Los Angeles to a 4-2 victory at Citi Field. Luis Robert Jr. and Francisco Alvarez each homered for the Mets, who dropped to 43-61 as the Aug. 3 trade deadline continues to loom over the organization.

Now, the focus shifts from the standings to Soto’s MRI results.

For a franchise already buried in the National League standings and navigating an increasingly disappointing season, losing its biggest offensive weapon for an extended stretch would be another devastating blow.