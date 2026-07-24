The scorecard may have belonged to YG, but one of the night’s biggest talking points came from The Game long before the next record dropped. During their long-awaited Verzuz showdown, the Compton heavyweight took a moment to make his position crystal clear, reminding everyone in attendance that his respect for Drake remains untouched by rap politics or internet debates.

🚨 The Game Plays His Drake Collaboration “100” During His Verzuz Performance And Let It Be Known He Still Rocking With Drake No Matter Who Hate 👀 pic.twitter.com/wFFNI6KFP3 — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) July 24, 2026

As the opening notes of their 2015 collaboration “100” were about to hit, The Game addressed the crowd with a message that immediately sparked conversation across social media.

“Shout out to the boy, I don’t give a fk how a n*a feel about it.”

Moments later, he doubled down.

“Shoutout to my big brother, my inspiration, Drake.”

The Game shouts out Drake in LA at his Verzuz against YG 👀



“I don’t give a f**k how you feel about it” pic.twitter.com/ckOQftbaKt — DrakeAligned (@DrakeAligned) July 24, 2026

The comments landed in the middle of an event many fans wondered could carry lingering tension after Drake’s blockbuster rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. Instead, YG stood beside The Game, dancing and embracing the moment, keeping the spotlight squarely on Los Angeles hip-hop rather than any outside narrative. It echoed what The Game has maintained for months, repeatedly saying he considers Drake among the greatest to ever do it and never intended to change that opinion because of someone else’s battle.

YG officially wins the Verzuz battle against The Game



with the score being 19-3 🤯#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/tXhhuNpniW — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 24, 2026

Once the music took over, YG built an early lead and never really looked back. Fan voting ultimately awarded him 17 of the night’s 22 rounds, although live polling during the event painted a much tighter race with YG holding a slim 51 percent to 49 percent edge before the final tally.

YG’s catalog proved difficult to match, with records like “BPT,” “Twist My Fingaz,” “Who Do You Love?,” “FDT,” “Big Bank,” and “Toot It And Boot It” helping secure the victory. The Game answered with classics of his own, stealing key moments when “Westside Story” edged out YG’s “My N****” and “Dreams” topped “Gang Bang.” Perhaps the night’s most fitting matchup came in Round 20, where “Hate It Or Love It” and “Still Brazy” finished in a perfect 50-50 deadlock.

Beyond the unofficial scoreboard, the Verzuz became exactly what many hoped it would be: a celebration of two artists whose catalogs helped shape modern West Coast rap. The stage filled with friends, collaborators, and supporters throughout the night, turning the event into a reunion as much as a competition.

The Game also added another viral moment to the evening by chugging nearly an entire bottle of tequila on stage, giving fans one more unforgettable image from a battle that delivered nostalgia, hometown pride, and plenty of conversation long after the final round ended.