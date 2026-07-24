On this day in 1990, Brooklyn emcee Masta Ace released his debut solo album Take A Look Around on Cold Chillin’/Reprise Records. Emerging from the legendary Juice Crew under the guidance of Marley Marl, the LP marked a pivotal moment for Ace, who had already made noise with his standout verse on “The Symphony” just two years earlier.

With Take A Look Around, Masta Ace set himself apart with a combination of sharp lyricism, grounded storytelling, and laid-back confidence over boom bap-heavy production. The album featured beats from Marley Marl, Mister Cee, and Ace himself, offering a distinctly East Coast sound that captured the grit and honesty of early ’90s New York.

Tracks like “Me and the Biz,” where Ace humorously impersonates Biz Markie, and “Music Man” highlight his lyrical versatility and ability to balance introspection with humor. Meanwhile, deeper cuts like “I Got Ta” and “Brooklyn Battles” reflected his pride in his borough and his place in hip hop’s rapidly evolving landscape.

Though not as commercially visible as some of his peers, Take A Look Around was critically acclaimed and built a loyal foundation for Masta Ace’s career, which would go on to span decades with highly regarded projects like SlaughtaHouse, Disposable Arts, and A Long Hot Summer.

36 years later, the album remains a cornerstone for underground hip hop heads and a defining statement from one of the culture’s most respected wordsmiths. Take A Look Around wasn’t just a title—it was an invitation into Ace’s world at a time when authenticity was everything.

Salute to Masta Ace on this milestone moment in hip hop history.