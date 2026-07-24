YG Detained as Authorities Execute Search Warrant in Connection to Murder of Drakeo the Ruler

Before easily winning his Verzuz against The Game, YG had a run-in with the law. He was detained by police during a property search, reportedly in connection with the murder of Drakeo The Ruler.
According to TMZ, a California Highway Patrol SWAT team executed the warrant in Burbank. YG is rumored to have a role in the stabbing death of Drakeo at the Once Upon a Time at LA Festival, but he was never charged and consistently said he had nothing to do with it.
You can see footage from the moment below.
While on the VERZUZ stage, he said “I almost didn’t make it [to this stage].”