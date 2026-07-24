YG Detained as Authorities Execute Search Warrant in Connection to Murder of Drakeo the Ruler

Before easily winning his Verzuz against The Game, YG had a run-in with the law. He was detained by police during a property search, reportedly in connection with the murder of Drakeo The Ruler.

According to TMZ, a California Highway Patrol SWAT team executed the warrant in Burbank. YG is rumored to have a role in the stabbing death of Drakeo at the Once Upon a Time at LA Festival, but he was never charged and consistently said he had nothing to do with it.

You can see footage from the moment below.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Rapper YG detained as cops execute a search warrant over Drakeo the Ruler murder.



Details: https://t.co/EX3MCVDJQm pic.twitter.com/W2b1GbZjQx — TMZ (@TMZ) July 23, 2026

While on the VERZUZ stage, he said “I almost didn’t make it [to this stage].”