Young Miller Tha Don Returns to His Roots With Powerful New Single Set for August 21

Southern hip-hop continues to produce artists with authenticity, ambition, and leadership—and Young Miller Tha Don is proving he’s one of the names to watch. The independent recording artist and entrepreneur is preparing to release his highly anticipated new single on August 21, 2026, a record that promises to take listeners back to the foundation of his sound while showcasing the growth that has made him one of the South’s rising stars.

Over the past several years, Young Miller Tha Don has been building more than just a music career—he has been building a movement. As the founder and CEO of DMG Music Group, short for Dreams Made Global, he’s remained committed to proving that independent artists can compete at the highest level without compromising their vision.

Music and leadership run deep in Young Miller’s bloodline. Coming from the respected Miller Clan, he credits being groomed with a strong business mindset by his relative, Master P, whose influence helped shape his entrepreneurial approach to the music industry. Today, Young Miller has carved out his own lane, showing that discipline, consistency, and ownership can create long-term success.

That work has already produced results. His single “Show Out,” produced by his brother Legendary Harry alongside Monique Winning, climbed to No. 45 on the iTunes Hip-Hop Charts, giving fans and industry insiders another reason to pay attention to the Louisiana native.

Momentum has only continued to build following the release of his latest project, This Was Never Luck. Critics have praised it as Young Miller’s strongest body of work to date, highlighting his storytelling, polished production, and undeniable growth as both an artist and songwriter. Many believe the project marks a turning point in his career and signals an even brighter future ahead.

Fans around the world have also embraced Young Miller for reasons that go beyond the music. Many point to his motivational message, heartfelt lyrics, and positive energy as qualities that separate him from today’s crowded music scene. One of the biggest compliments he continues to receive is that his music stays clean enough for parents to enjoy alongside their children, proving that meaningful hip-hop can still connect across generations.

With his upcoming single dropping on August 21, Young Miller Tha Don appears ready to remind the world exactly where he comes from while pushing Southern hip-hop into its next chapter. If his recent momentum is any indication, this release could be another major milestone in an already impressive independent journey.

Keep your eyes on Young Miller Tha Don—one of the South’s fastest-rising independent artists.

Follow Young Miller Tha Don on Instagram: @youngmillerdmg