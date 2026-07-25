Bootsy Collins Releases Collaborative Album Metal Health With Buckethead

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins has released his new collaborative album, Metal Health, available now via FUGA. Created alongside acclaimed guitarist Buckethead, the 16-track project features an all-star lineup including Robert Trujillo, Victor Wooten, Samuel L. Jackson, Eric Gales, Jennifer Batten, Billy Sheehan, Tobotius, Nate Alien, Barbie T, and Ouiwey Collins.

Blending funk, rock, and metal, Metal Health explores creativity, emotional wellbeing, and personal growth while serving as an extension of Bootsy’s Metal [Mental] Health initiative, which encourages conversations around mental health through music.

The album includes “Manic Depression” featuring Eric Gales, an officially approved reimagining of the Jimi Hendrix classic, along with “Metal Health Revibed,” “Water Walkin’,” and “Afflictions.”

To celebrate the release, Bootsy will host the “Funk Alert! Bootsy Collins Virtual Album Release Party” on July 25 through the Bootsy Collins Network, featuring a live appearance, fan meet-and-greet, performances by Barbie T, and exclusive giveaways.

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