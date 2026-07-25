For 32 years, HOT 97 Summer Jam has served as hip-hop’s ultimate summer ritual, and the 2026 takeover at Prudential Center proved that the legendary institution is only getting better with time.

Hosted by Nessa, the Mornings with Mero team, and DJ Drewski, with iconic radio personality Funk Flex anchoring the turntables, the annual Newark gathering delivered a seamless mix of hometown pride, viral moments, surprise reunions, and luxury hospitality.

Pre-Show Elegance: The Le Kool Champagne VIP Experience

Before the arena lights dimmed, the evening kicked off with an intimate tasting at Dutch’s, hosted by New Jersey’s own Le Kool Champagne. Founded by the legendary Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool & The Gang, the luxury brand welcomed a select group of media, influencers, and tastemakers to sample their premium portfolio, signature cocktails, and curated bites.

The celebration then moved into Le Kool’s signature VIP suite inside Prudential Center, where guests including DreamDoll, Datwon Thomas, and Maiya the Don took in the show in total style—setting an elevated tone for an unforgettable night of music culture.

Tri-State Energy & Rising Stars

The concert opened by celebrating the next wave of regional talent. The early lineup featured performances from Stove God Cooks, 38 Spesh, Albee Al, NEMS, Kocky Ka, Djany Dior, Ryan Witherspoon, Breannie, JDymonds, Chase Belly, BTB Dezz, Fergie Baby, NTG, King Beemo, La Biggie, and McVertt.

A early highlight came during NEMS’ set, when he brought out fellow New York artist Ron Browz to lead the crowd in a massive singalong to classics “Pop Champagne” and “Jumping (Out the Window).”

Heavy Hits & Viral Moments

Buffalo spitter Conway the Machine launched the main stage slate before Honey Bxby and Omah Lay shifted the arena’s energy with smooth R&B and Afrobeats selections. Natalie Nunn then brought a surprise Zeus takeover to the arena floor, performing her viral track “Doin’ What I Want” alongside members of the Baddies cast.

Brooklyn drill took center stage as 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata, and Dee Billz) performed their viral hits, followed by a hard-hitting set from Sleepy Hallow.

Chicago’s G Herbo delivered one of the evening’s standouts, driving the crowd wild during “Went Legit” before bringing out South Carolina newcomer Trim to perform “Boat” and “Coconut Water.”

Unforgettable Guests & Hometown Pride

Yung Miami: Took over the arena with “Spend Dat”—literally showering the front rows with cash—before bringing out surprise guests Lola Brooke and Fat Joe to amplify one of the night’s biggest reactions.

Took over the arena with “Spend Dat”—literally showering the front rows with cash—before bringing out surprise guests and to amplify one of the night’s biggest reactions. DaBaby: Took his signature energy directly into the audience, navigating through the crowd while performing “Pop Dat Thang.”

Took his signature energy directly into the audience, navigating through the crowd while performing “Pop Dat Thang.” Zeddy Will: Had the entire building moving with TikTok anthems “Party at the Beach” and “Yup And I Do.”

Had the entire building moving with TikTok anthems “Party at the Beach” and “Yup And I Do.” Fetty Wap: Returned to his home state alongside collaborator Monty for an emotional set featuring “Trap Queen,” “Again,” and “My Way,” while shouting out the local scene by sharing the stage with Albee Al and Tsu Surf .

Returned to his home state alongside collaborator for an emotional set featuring “Trap Queen,” “Again,” and “My Way,” while shouting out the local scene by sharing the stage with and . Mariah the Scientist: Slowed down the tempo to serenade the arena with fan favorites “Burning Blue,” “Spread Thin,” and “Is It a Crime.”

Slowed down the tempo to serenade the arena with fan favorites “Burning Blue,” “Spread Thin,” and “Is It a Crime.” Rick Ross: Added extra star power to the evening’s heavy-hitting lineup.

Grand Finale: French Montana & Max B Reunite

Closing out the 32nd annual celebration, French Montana reunited on stage with Max B to perform “Ever Since U Left Me (I Want Deaf)” and “Minks in Miami.”

French then tore through a massive catalog of anthems including “Unforgettable,” “Stay Schemin’,” “Mo Chicken,” “Pop That,” and “All the Way Up.” The grand finale featured surprise appearances from Jamaican dancehall artist Masicka and rap icon Remy Ma, bringing the night to an explosive end.

More than three decades since its inception, HOT 97 Summer Jam continues to prove its status as an irreplaceable cultural staple—bridging timeless hip-hop heritage with the global future of the genre.

Photo Credit: James Marquis

