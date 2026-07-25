Moneybagg Yo has returned with his new single, “I See Why,” marking his first DSP release since 2025’s collaborations “Feet On Land” with G Herbo and “Close The Door.” Released via CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records, the track is produced by Drumgod, DamnATP!, and Steppesaint.

Built around booming bass, tolling bells, and hard-hitting drums, “I See Why” finds the Memphis rapper addressing his critics with confident, razor-sharp lyrics. The accompanying music video highlights the pressures of superstardom while also showcasing Moneybagg Yo’s recent fitness transformation.

The release arrives during a milestone year for the rapper as he celebrates the fifth anniversary of his chart-topping album A Gangsta’s Pain. Originally released on April 23, 2021, the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after moving 110,000 units in its first week. It also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, becoming his fifth top-10 album and fourth consecutive top-10 release.