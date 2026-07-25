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Moneybagg Yo Returns With New Single “I See Why”

July 25, 2026
Shawn Grant
Moneybagg Yo Returns With New Single "I See Why"

Moneybagg Yo has returned with his new single, “I See Why,” marking his first DSP release since 2025’s collaborations “Feet On Land” with G Herbo and “Close The Door.” Released via CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records, the track is produced by Drumgod, DamnATP!, and Steppesaint.

Built around booming bass, tolling bells, and hard-hitting drums, “I See Why” finds the Memphis rapper addressing his critics with confident, razor-sharp lyrics. The accompanying music video highlights the pressures of superstardom while also showcasing Moneybagg Yo’s recent fitness transformation.

The release arrives during a milestone year for the rapper as he celebrates the fifth anniversary of his chart-topping album A Gangsta’s Pain. Originally released on April 23, 2021, the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after moving 110,000 units in its first week. It also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, becoming his fifth top-10 album and fourth consecutive top-10 release.

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