Tyla is opening up about the inspiration behind her upcoming album, APOP*, describing the project as her effort to redefine what an African pop star can be.

Speaking with Ebro, the South African singer said the title stands for “African Pop” and reflects her goal of expanding perceptions of African music and identity.

“APOP, African Pop. A*POP is literally me trying to extend the idea of what an African pop star looks like and what an African pop star sounds like,” Tyla said. She added that she’s faced criticism claiming she is “not African enough,” but questioned what that definition truly means.

Tyla explained that the album showcases the diversity of her musical influences and upbringing, saying she wants listeners to experience every side of her artistry.

“With APOP*, it’s really just that, like, I bring the A to pop,” she said.