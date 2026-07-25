CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 23: A’ja Wilson and Laura Washington speak onstage at Uber’s “Women Change the Game” event at William H. Wells Community Academy High School on July 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Uber)

Ahead of WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Uber hosted its Women Change the Game community event featuring WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson to celebrate women drivers and encourage more women to get behind the wheel.

The event builds on Uber’s nationwide expansion of Women Preferences, which gives women drivers and riders the option to be matched with women. According to Uber, only about one in five drivers in the U.S. are women.

Attendees heard Wilson participate in a conversation with Chicago journalist Laura Washington before joining a basketball shootout with local girls. The event also gave prospective drivers the opportunity to meet current women drivers, learn about driving and delivering with Uber, and receive one-on-one sign-up assistance.

The event is part of Uber’s Gamechangers initiative, which highlights female athletes and aims to inspire more women to drive and deliver. Women Preferences, first piloted in select cities in 2025, recently launched nationwide after supporting more than 230 million trips across more than 40 countries.