Jabali Academy will host its third annual Empowering Minds Gala on Friday, July 31, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, celebrating educators, artists, entertainers and community leaders while raising support for the school’s inaugural year.

Hosted by actor Sean Patrick Thomas in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, the event will feature an awards dinner honoring figures making cultural and community impacts. Honorees include Anthony Anderson, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon, and Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

“We are excited that after years of planning, we will be opening the doors of Jabali Academy and welcoming families into the building this Fall,” said founder Dr. Jon Carroll.

Jabali Academy will welcome its first class for the 2026–2027 school year, focusing on educational opportunities for students rooted in the African Diaspora.

The celebration will continue August 1 with Community Impact Day at West Angeles Church, providing thousands of children and families with backpacks, school supplies, health resources, vision screenings and other essential services.