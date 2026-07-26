38 years ago today, Eric B. & Rakim released their landmark sophomore album, Follow the Leader, proving that the groundbreaking success of Paid in Full was only the beginning.

Arriving on July 26, 1988, the Long Island duo delivered a masterclass in lyrical innovation and production, raising the standard for what an MC-and-DJ partnership could accomplish. Rakim elevated his already revolutionary style with intricate rhyme patterns, internal wordplay and a calm, commanding delivery that forever changed the art of emceeing. At the same time, Eric B.’s sample-heavy production provided a rich, cinematic backdrop that pushed Hip Hop’s sonic boundaries.

If Paid in Full introduced the world to Eric B. & Rakim, Follow the Leader established them as one of the greatest duos the culture has ever produced. The title track remains one of the most celebrated songs in Hip Hop history, while “Microphone Fiend” became an anthem that continues to influence generations of lyricists nearly four decades later.

The album was both a commercial and critical success, earning RIAA Gold certification within a year of its release after selling more than 500,000 copies. It also climbed to No. 22 on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart, an impressive accomplishment during an era when Hip Hop was still fighting for mainstream recognition.

More importantly, Follow the Leader demonstrated artistic growth. From beginning to end, the album displayed a level of cohesion, maturity and technical brilliance that many fans and critics consider superior to Paid in Full. Its influence can still be heard today in everyone from Nas and Jay-Z to Kendrick Lamar and countless modern lyricists who cite Rakim as the blueprint.

Thirty-eight years later, Follow the Leader remains required listening for anyone studying the evolution of Hip Hop. It’s more than a Golden Era classic—it’s one of the albums that permanently changed the language of rap music.

The Source salutes Eric B. & Rakim on the 38th anniversary of Follow the Leader, a timeless masterpiece whose influence continues to resonate throughout the culture.