Tyla is responding to online claims that she is a “mean girl,” saying she believes honesty is often misunderstood.

Speaking with Ebro, the South African star joked about the label before explaining that her blunt personality reflects how she grew up.

“I like to think that I’m kind,” Tyla said. “I really am opinionated and blunt. Like, where I’m from… we just talk. Things aren’t that serious.”

She acknowledged that balancing authenticity with the expectations placed on pop stars can be challenging.

“As a pop star you got to be good girl,” she said.

Tyla also revealed that her managers often encourage her to stay off social media to avoid controversy, but she wants to maintain a normal life despite her fame.

“I still want to be a 24-year-old girl. I don’t want being a pop star to stop my life and make me feel like now I’m in jail,” she said.

See the full interview below.