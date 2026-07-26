WorldPokerDeals Wins Best Poker Affiliate at the iGB Affiliate Awards 2026 for the Second Year Running

WorldPokerDeals has retained the Best Poker Affiliate title at the iGB Affiliate Awards 2026, winning the category for the second consecutive year. The result marks the company’s third victory as Best Poker Affiliate and its fourth iGB Affiliate Award overall.

The ceremony took place on 2 July 2026 at The Shard in London, following the iGB Live conference. Leading affiliate companies, content creators, technology providers and industry executives gathered for the 20th edition of the awards.

WorldPokerDeals faced competition from several established poker media and affiliate brands. Its latest victory confirms that the company remains one of the most recognised names in the online poker affiliate sector. Official iGB Affiliate coverage also listed WorldPokerDeals among the repeat winners that successfully defended their 2025 titles.

A Second Consecutive Best Poker Affiliate Award

The award reflects the company’s continued focus on poker room comparisons, player support, rakeback information, exclusive promotions and current poker news. Players who need help comparing rooms, private clubs, bonuses and software can use World poker deals as an informational poker affiliate resource covering more than 30 poker sites and over 60 private clubs.

Its main site presents poker room reviews, rakeback deals, traffic information, bonus terms, tournament promotions, poker software and regional room selections. Support is available seven days a week, while the company states that it has worked with poker players since 2013.

Winning Best Poker Affiliate in both 2025 and 2026 carries particular weight because affiliate businesses are assessed across several areas rather than by traffic figures alone. Editorial quality, commercial results, sustainable development, player value and long-term strategy can all affect how a submission is judged.

The 2026 result also places WorldPokerDeals alongside WhichBingo as one of the affiliates that retained an award won during the previous ceremony. WhichBingo defended Best Bingo Affiliate, while WorldPokerDeals kept the Best Poker Affiliate title.

WorldPokerDeals Secures Its Third Category Victory

Although this is the second year running that WorldPokerDeals has received the prize, it is the third time the company has been named Best Poker Affiliate. Its wider awards record also includes Best Non-English Language Affiliate, bringing its stated total to four iGB Affiliate Awards.

The distinction between these records is important:

Second consecutive Best Poker Affiliate win: 2025 and 2026

2025 and 2026 Third Best Poker Affiliate win overall: three victories in this category

three victories in this category Fourth iGB Affiliate Award overall: including recognition in another category

including recognition in another category Latest ceremony: 2 July 2026 at The Shard in London

2 July 2026 at The Shard in London Award organiser: iGB Affiliate

WorldPokerDeals reported that more than 20 industry experts formed the judging panel. According to the company’s account of the result, the judges recognised its balanced and sustainable growth.

The achievement is also notable due to the strength of the Best Poker Affiliate shortlist. Five nominees competed for the 2026 award:

Nominee Primary area WorldPokerDeals Poker affiliate services, room comparisons and player support PokerNews Poker news, tournament reporting and editorial content PokerListings Poker room information and editorial resources GipsyTeam Poker community content and player services Big4Play Poker affiliate and promotional services

PokerNews and PokerListings are long-running names in poker media, while GipsyTeam has a strong connection with poker communities and professional players. Retaining the title against this group gives the 2026 result added value.

What the iGB Affiliate Awards Represent

The iGB Affiliate Awards recognise companies and professionals working across poker, casino, sports betting, bingo, affiliate technology and safer gambling. The 2026 ceremony featured affiliate categories, programme and network prizes, service provider awards and honours open to the broader sector.

Best Poker Affiliate was one of several core affiliate awards presented during the evening. Other category winners included:

2026 award Winner Best Poker Affiliate WorldPokerDeals Best Casino Affiliate Kongebonus Best Sports Betting Affiliate Better Collective Best Bingo Affiliate WhichBingo Best Streaming Affiliate Brian Christopher Slots Safer Gambling Initiative of the Year Casino Guru Affiliate Campaign of the Year Brian Christopher x BetMGM

Brian Christopher was one of the ceremony’s double winners, taking Best Streaming Affiliate and Affiliate Campaign of the Year for his collaboration with BetMGM. Blask also collected two prizes, winning Innovator of the Year and Rising Star.

Other winners included Novi Affiliates for Best Affiliate Programme, ReferOn for Best Affiliate Management Platform, First Look Games for Best Tech and Alessandro Valente as Affiliate Idol. The full results show that the awards covered editorial work, affiliate management, commercial campaigns, technology and responsible gambling projects.

Why Repeat Recognition Matters for a Poker Affiliate

Poker affiliation differs from broader casino affiliation in several ways. Players often compare rake structures, tournament schedules, cash-game traffic, regional restrictions, software rules and reward programmes before opening an account. An affiliate must communicate these details accurately while keeping room information current.

Poker players may also require help selecting an operator based on format rather than a headline bonus. A tournament player may prioritise MTT schedules and satellites, while a cash-game player may focus on table traffic, rakeback and available stakes. Other users may need access to poker rooms accepting cryptocurrency, club-based apps or sites operating in a specific country.

WorldPokerDeals covers these topics through room listings, reviews, poker news, promotions, software information and direct player support. The homepage also features selections for US players, UK players, Canadian players, crypto poker users and people seeking poker sites with limited identity checks.

This service-led model helps explain why repeat recognition matters. A single award can follow a strong campaign or a productive year. Winning the same category in consecutive years suggests that the judging panel saw continued progress after the previous success.

A Broader Period of Growth for WorldPokerDeals

The 2026 Best Poker Affiliate award arrives more than a decade after the company began operating. WorldPokerDeals states that it has supported players since 2013 and now covers poker rooms, private clubs, poker software, rakeback offers and industry news.

Its site lists major operators such as GGPoker, CoinPoker, ACR Poker, WPT Global and BetOnline. Listings include information about bonuses, rakeback percentages, network affiliations, traffic characteristics, cashier options and room-specific features.

The company also publishes tournament news, interviews, market updates and reports related to major poker series. This mix of editorial content and direct affiliate support gives the site several functions:

Helping players compare poker rooms

Publishing bonus and rakeback information

Reporting poker industry news

Covering tournaments and promotions

Providing access to private poker clubs

Offering information about poker software

Assisting users with room selection

Maintaining accurate material across these areas requires frequent updates. Poker room offers, regulations, payment methods and regional access can change, so current information is an important part of a poker affiliate’s work.

WorldPokerDeals Among the Main iGB Affiliate Awards 2026 Winners

The 2026 ceremony showed how affiliate marketing continues to spread across specialist media, creator campaigns, data products and responsible gambling projects. Brian Christopher’s campaign demonstrated the growing role of content creators, while Blask’s wins reflected interest in data-led technology. Casino Guru’s safer gambling award recognised its self-exclusion work and cooperation with academic organisations.

Within this broader field, WorldPokerDeals retained a category focused specifically on poker. That is meaningful at a time when many large affiliate businesses cover several betting products. A specialist poker affiliate must address a narrower audience with highly specific needs, terminology and account considerations.

WorldPokerDeals’ victory indicates that specialist editorial and support services still have a strong place in affiliate publishing. Rather than relying solely on operator lists, its model combines poker room comparisons, direct assistance, rakeback details, promotions, news and software resources.

What Comes Next After the 2026 Award

Retaining an industry award creates new expectations. WorldPokerDeals will now be measured against the standard set by its consecutive victories, especially as poker regulation, affiliate search traffic and operator policies continue to change.

Keeping room data current will remain a central task. Players need accurate details about regional availability, verification procedures, tournament schedules, bonus conditions, withdrawals and rakeback rules. Responsible gambling information must also remain visible alongside promotional content.

The 2026 Best Poker Affiliate award gives WorldPokerDeals another major credential, but its long-term value will depend on how the company uses the recognition. Continued editorial accuracy, transparent comparisons and reliable player support will be key factors.

For now, the result confirms a rare record: Best Poker Affiliate for two years running, three category victories overall and four iGB Affiliate Awards across the company’s history. The latest win places WorldPokerDeals firmly among the leading specialist poker affiliates recognised by the iGB judging panel.