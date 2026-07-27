Prayers go out to 21 Savage, who is mourning the loss of his nephew over the weekend. Reports state Savage’s nephew, Seven Shirley, self-transitioned after accidentally shooting his 12-year-old sister in the neck.

Shirley was 14 years old and allegedly purchased the gun for $200 in the streets after his best friend was shot just a week earlier. Family didn’t know the teen owned the gun.

“We don’t know. We don’t know,” Shirley’s grandmother Sharon Smith said to the news. “Something needs to be done about that person who sold that gun because if he would have never bought that gun, this would have never happened.”

“She added, “Just that fast that boy had made the decision to kill himself. He probably sat up there and thought, ‘I’m finna go to jail, they’re going to ridicule me, everybody is going to be doing this and that and this, and this and that,’ and he couldn’t take it.”