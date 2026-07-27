38 Spesh Targets Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and Jim Jones at Summer Jam

38 Spesh took his beef with various members of the NYC Hip-Hop community to the Summer Jam stage. Performing “Fool’s Mate,’ Spesh had bars for Jadakiss, Fat Joe and Jim Jones.

👤38 SPESH👤



💿FOOLS MATE💿



◻️JADAKISS, JIM JONES, FAT JOE AND DJ KHALED DISS◻️



🚨OUT NOW🚨



“Jim Jones, you wanna be a street nigga so bad that you got Alpo’s old bitch”



“Only reason Kiss eating cuz he’s Fat Joe’s lil mans” pic.twitter.com/qIUQUUgJPH — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 25, 2026

In case you’re not familiar with the origins of the Upstate and NYC battle, 38 Spesh originally called out Jada, claiming he was ducking a feature. On “The Aroma” featuring Stove God Cooks and Fat Joe, Jada shot back. Insert Capo, who defended Jadakiss and was wrapped up in the sweeping diss.

@iamspesh TAKES THE SUMMER JAM STAGE AND FIRES AT JIM JONES, FAT JOE, JADAKISS & STOVE GOD COOKS. 👀🔥



THE 38 SPESH VS. THE INDUSTRY SAGA JUST GOT ANOTHER CHAPTER. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/jHvCpD6y8S — Livefromthegutta (@Livefrmthegutta) July 25, 2026

Now get this – Joe, Jada and Jim all felt the moment was brewing and all sent warning shots to Spesh. The loudest warning was from Fat Joe, who issued a warning: “Don’t believe you can disrespect Fat Joe and not run into the militia.”

Spesh not only performed the track, he asked, “We looking for the militia. Where the militia and the landmines at?”

38 SPESH MOCKS FAT JOE & JADAKISS BACKSTAGE AT SUMMER JAM: “WE LOOKING FOR THE MILITIA!” 👀😂



38 SPESH kept the pressure on backstage at Summer Jam, joking, “WE LOOKING FOR THE MILITIA!” 😂👀



The comment appears to be a direct jab at Fat Joe’s recent warning pic.twitter.com/kPFHDT8Vfw — Livefromthegutta (@Livefrmthegutta) July 25, 2026

Post-show, Mickey Factz revealed in a video, “The reason it’s upstate versus New York is because of Jim Jones siccing his homie on 38 Spesh.”