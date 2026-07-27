38 Spesh Targets Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and Jim Jones at Summer Jam

38 Spesh took his beef with various members of the NYC Hip-Hop community to the Summer Jam stage. Performing “Fool’s Mate,’ Spesh had bars for Jadakiss, Fat Joe and Jim Jones.
In case you’re not familiar with the origins of the Upstate and NYC battle, 38 Spesh originally called out Jada, claiming he was ducking a feature. On “The Aroma” featuring Stove God Cooks and Fat Joe, Jada shot back. Insert Capo, who defended Jadakiss and was wrapped up in the sweeping diss.
Now get this – Joe, Jada and Jim all felt the moment was brewing and all sent warning shots to Spesh. The loudest warning was from Fat Joe, who issued a warning: “Don’t believe you can disrespect Fat Joe and not run into the militia.”
Spesh not only performed the track, he asked, “We looking for the militia. Where the militia and the landmines at?”
Post-show, Mickey Factz revealed in a video, “The reason it’s upstate versus New York is because of Jim Jones siccing his homie on 38 Spesh.”