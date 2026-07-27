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Ryan Coogler Announces ‘Black Panther 3’ for 2028, David Jonsson Cast as Black Panther

July 27, 2026
Shawn Grant

We are going back to Wakanda. With big movies already on the Marvel slate, Ryan Coogler announced Black Panther 3 for a 2028 release and David Jonsson will take on the role of Black Panther.

The reveal was made during the San Diego Comic-Con as Coogler took the stage with Kevin Feige and stars of the franchise.

Jonsson expressed his thanks for joining the cast: “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege, the blessing to join… Believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”

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