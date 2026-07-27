We are going back to Wakanda. With big movies already on the Marvel slate, Ryan Coogler announced Black Panther 3 for a 2028 release and David Jonsson will take on the role of Black Panther.

Just announced in Hall H:



Ryan Coogler returns to Marvel Studios to direct Black Panther 3, only in theaters December 15, 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/j8XZoLd4s2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

The reveal was made during the San Diego Comic-Con as Coogler took the stage with Kevin Feige and stars of the franchise.

Jonsson expressed his thanks for joining the cast: “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege, the blessing to join… Believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”