We are going back to Wakanda. With big movies already on the Marvel slate, Ryan Coogler announced Black Panther 3 for a 2028 release and David Jonsson will take on the role of Black Panther.
The reveal was made during the San Diego Comic-Con as Coogler took the stage with Kevin Feige and stars of the franchise.
Jonsson expressed his thanks for joining the cast: “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege, the blessing to join… Believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”