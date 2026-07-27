Inside a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, the tension continues to build as prosecutors presented graphic evidence during singer D4vd’s preliminary hearing for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. But while D4vd (real name David Anthony Burke) sat behind bars facing grave charges, a digital shockwave erupted across the internet over the weekend.

On Saturday night, a mysterious single titled “I Did It” unexpectedly appeared on D4vd’s verified Apple Music artist profile. Accompanied by artwork depicting the artist’s Tesla (a key focal point in the murder investigation), the track featured an AI-crafted voice mimicking Burke while professing love for the victim and referencing chilling details from the case. Within minutes, screenshots spread across social media like wildfire, amassing millions of views as fans and onlookers debated whether the track was a surreal public confession or an elaborate cyber intrusion.

The truth emerged shortly after: D4vd’s profile had been hacked. Confined to a cell in Los Angeles County Jail without recording equipment or digital access, Burke had no hand in the release. Apple Music swiftly scrubbed the unauthorized track from its platform, but not before users had the chance to note some of the lyrics, including “I hear her voice each time I take a breath” while referencing a girl named Celeste.

D4vd’s profile was not the only one that had been hacked over the weekend. The official accounts for Ariana Grande and the girl group Katseye were both hacked on Sunday and a song that used a racial slur was uploaded before quickly being removed by the platform. Other artists who have had their accounts hacked for the purpose of uploading fake AI-generated songs include Beyonce, the Weeknd, Harry Styles, Queen, and more.