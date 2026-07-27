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Former Colts Linebacker Deported to Kenya by ICE

July 27, 2026
Shawn Grant

Deportation issues have hit the NFL. Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Daniel Adongo was deported back to Kenya after he was living in America on a visa that expired in 2016.

Adongo had multiple arrests during his stay in America, including a 2020 conviction of criminal mischief.

Adongo was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), after being identified as a “dangerous individual.” According to Complex, Adongo was held under the Laken Riley Act, which calls for the detention of noncitizens accused or convicted of offenses.

“This dangerous individual was clearly a threat to the community, which is now safer since he’s been removed,” ICE Chicago Assistant Field Office Director Douglas Thompson said in a statement. “Those who violate immigration law are held equally accountable, including former professional athletes.”

Adongo was the first Kenyan-born player to play in the NFL; he last played in 2015.

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