The long-running war of words between Houston rap mogul J. Prince and internet personality Charleston White may have taken a dangerous turn.

Earlier this week, White claimed he was confronted, and that shots were fired, during an encounter in Houston after he refused to publicly apologize for his repeated criticisms of J. Prince, J. Prince Jr., and the Mob Ties collective. White shared video footage of the alleged incident on social media, although law enforcement has not publicly confirmed the circumstances surrounding the encounter or announced any arrests related to the claims.

While J. Prince has not directly addressed White’s allegations, many believe the Rap-A-Lot Records founder may have responded through a cryptic message posted to social media.

“Never allow a maggot to draw you down to its level,” Prince wrote. “A maggot will always beat you at being a maggot. Eventually, maggots become flies, eating s**t, agitating others, and spreading contamination until their last days. I’ve lived with roaches, rats, and flies most of my life, all trying to eat off my plate. Eventually, the universe rewarded them all. ‘And no weapon formed against me shall prosper.’ To all the human rats, roaches, and flies who keep campaigning, eventually you’ll be elected. Congratulations. #JPrinciples.”

Although Prince never mentioned White by name, the timing of the post immediately fueled speculation online, given the escalating tension between the two.

The feud has been brewing for years, with White routinely taking aim at the Prince family and Mob Ties during interviews, podcasts and social media broadcasts. Most recently, White claimed negotiations for a potential documentary involving the Prince family fell apart after he was allegedly asked to publicly apologize for his past remarks. According to White, he refused the condition, ending any possibility of a business partnership.

White has also repeatedly dismissed J. Prince Jr.’s role within Mob Ties, insisting his issues are with J. Prince himself. In recent videos, the outspoken commentator has gone as far as saying he would take his grievances to federal authorities if the conflict continues.

As of this writing, neither J. Prince nor representatives for Rap-A-Lot Records have issued a direct statement addressing White’s allegations, and no evidence has publicly surfaced linking the Prince family or Mob Ties to the alleged shooting. Likewise, authorities have not publicly identified any suspects or announced charges stemming from the incident.

Given the history between the two men, it’s unlikely this latest exchange will mark the end of their public feud. But until investigators provide additional information, the allegations remain just that; allegations.

The Source will continue to monitor the story and provide updates as more verified information becomes available.