Two-time GRAMMY®-nominated global girl group KATSEYE is bringing their extraordinary rise to the big screen. The group has announced a special worldwide theatrical event, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, hitting cinemas for a limited engagement starting August 12—just days before the release of their third EP, WILD.

Tickets and theater listings for the global event are available now at KatseyeWildHeartsFilm.com.

A Cinematic Love Letter to EYEKONS

Directed by Nadia Hallgren and brought to life by the creators behind Netflix’s Pop Star Academy, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures in partnership with HYBE x Geffen. Distributed globally via Trafalgar Releasing, the film delivers a captivating look into the group’s bold new era while celebrating the fandom that fueled their ascent.

Featuring never-before-seen footage, fan videos from EYEKONS, and candid interviews with the group members, the film explores the deep, reciprocal bond between KATSEYE and their fans.

“KATSEYE’s first-ever cinema event celebrates the passionate EYEKONS community that has embraced KATSEYE’s journey from the group’s formation to becoming one of pop’s most exciting new global acts,” said Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “We are excited to bring the fandom together in theaters around the world for a shared, immersive experience.”

The Journey to Stardom

The film captures the relentless work ethic behind KATSEYE’s rapid rise. From the intense pressure of The Debut: Dream Academy to chart-topping viral success, audiences will see the sacrifices, setbacks, and breakthrough moments that shaped the six-member act into pop icons.

Since their debut, KATSEYE has earned widespread critical acclaim from outlets including The New York Times, Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, cementing their place as one of the most exciting emerging global pop acts of this generation.

What’s Next: “WILD” EP and Sold-Out World Tour

The theatrical release serves as the official runway for KATSEYE’s next major musical chapter: