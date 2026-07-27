Lil Tecca is bringing his sound, style and animated world into Fortnite as the official Festival Season 15 Icon beginning July 30, 2026.

First official look at Lil Tecca in Fortnite 🎮🔥 pic.twitter.com/rzF0CZzhAV — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 27, 2026

Epic Games confirmed the collaboration after Tecca teased the rollout during a live event at a New York City pop-up shop, giving fans an early look at a crossover built around his biggest records and the visual identity of his recent eras.

The centerpiece is a pair of Icon Series outfits. The Tour Ready Lil Tecca Outfit, which reacts to music during gameplay, will be available through the Neon Dreams Music Pass. A separate Lil Tecca Outfit will arrive in the Item Shop with a Ransom Toon alternate style that leans into the colorful, illustrated energy connected to his breakout hit.

Music remains the core of the package. Players will be able to perform four Lil Tecca Jam Tracks inside Fortnite Festival: “Ransom,” “Dark Thoughts,” “Love Me,” and “500lbs.” The selections cover multiple stages of his career, from the record that made him a global name to songs that helped establish his staying power beyond his teenage breakthrough.

The cosmetic lineup expands the collaboration beyond the Festival stage. Players can collect the Mic Mace and Dopamine Blades Pickaxes, Tecca’s World Back Bling, a Dopamine Tour-inspired Guitar, a Mic Stand and the synchronized Dark Thoughts Emote.

Tecca’s arrival continues Fortnite’s long-running relationship with hip-hop culture. The game has grown far beyond its original Battle Royale structure, becoming a digital meeting place for music premieres, artist merchandise, interactive performances and virtual concerts.

Travis Scott’s Astronomical event helped redefine that potential in April 2020, attracting 12 million concurrent players and showing how a rapper’s live show could be rebuilt as a massive surreal experience. Eminem later headlined the December 2023 Big Bang event, helping launch a new era of the game while introducing multiple versions of his character.

The Chapter 2 Remix Finale kept that connection moving in 2024, bringing several hip-hop stars into a nostalgia-driven season packed with performances and record-setting activity.

Rap’s influence can also be seen throughout everyday gameplay. Fortnite’s dance emotes frequently pull from music videos and viral hip-hop choreography, while Beat Box Radio lets players hear artists including Drake, Lil Baby and Cardi B while driving across the island. Festival mode takes the relationship even further by letting users purchase Jam Tracks and perform songs through a rhythm-game format.

Lil Tecca now joins that expanding digital lineage with a collaboration designed to let fans wear the look, carry the gear and play the records.