As the family of Nolan Wells continues to navigate the devastating grief and public spotlight surrounding his recent passing, online trolls have taken the tragedy a step further by targeting his mother’s professional career.

Internet users have flooded the online job profile and professional pages of Nolan Wells’ mother with coordinated one-star reviews and negative feedback, attempting to sabotage her livelihood amidst an already heartbreaking time.

Targeted Review Bombing Sparks Backlash

The deliberate effort—often referred to online as “review bombing”—features harsh, bad-faith ratings left on her professional business listings and service profiles. Many of the negative comments and lowest-possible scores appear entirely unrelated to her actual professional work or qualifications, serving instead as a malicious form of digital harassment.

The tactic of targeting family members’ personal and professional lives in the wake of high-profile or viral news stories has drawn increasing scrutiny online. Media commentators and community advocates have voiced swift outrage, calling the attacks cruel and unwarranted as the family continues to mourn.

Community Rallies to Counter the Harassment

In response to the campaign of negative reviews, supporters and fair-minded internet users have begun calling on platforms to step in and moderate the bad-faith ratings. Community members are urging review platforms to audit and remove non-genuine feedback left during the viral influx to protect small business owners and professionals from personal online retaliations.

The situation highlights the ongoing challenges individuals face when personal tragedy spills over into the digital realm, showing how online harassment can quickly threaten a grieving family’s real-world livelihood.