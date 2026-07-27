Wow this should be news everywhere so we’ll make sure we make a big deal about it. Streamer HMBLZAYY has completed a 3,000-mile journey from Philadelphia to California, closing out 124 days on foot with nearly $200,000 raised to create new educational opportunities for underserved young people.

Streamer HMBLZAYY has officially completed his walk from Philadelphia to California after 124 days.



– He walked 3,000 miles and raised nearly $200,000 for charity.



“3000 miles on foot through the desert, through the mountains, through the sundown towns. Get hit by two cars.… pic.twitter.com/Y4S8jElGGY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 27, 2026

The cross-country walk began in March 2026 and officially ended July 27. Along the way, HMBLZAYY pushed through mountain ranges, brutal desert temperatures and several dangerous stretches of road. He also survived being struck by two separate vehicles, including an accident in Indiana that sent him to the hospital.

Streamer HMBLZAYY celebrates after reaching Arizona, the last state before he completes his walk from Philadelphia to California.



He has raised over $100,000 for underserved kids and is currently on Day 111. pic.twitter.com/1ugmq4G9f0 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 14, 2026

His route included Colorado’s Wolf Creek Summit, where the elevation reaches 10,856 feet, along with isolated communities and miles of terrain that tested him physically and mentally. The journey became a daily demonstration of endurance, with supporters following his progress online as he moved closer to the West Coast.

JUST IN: Twitch streamer hmblzayy hit by car during livestream walk from Philly to California. pic.twitter.com/9H4vhyJ5AL — Remarks (@remarks) April 28, 2026

At the finish, HMBLZAYY reflected on everything required to reach the final mile.

“3000 miles on foot through the desert, through the mountains, through the sundown towns. Get hit by two cars. Anything is possible. God used me as a vessel to show the world, to show the youth that anything is possible. When they laugh at you, when they tell you that you can’t do something, you gotta believe in yourself. Everything that we went through, everything that we went through to lead to this moment, four months on a road, sacrificing day in, day out. Every single thing that happened. But I want you to know that anything is possible. The kids that’s watching, anything you want to do, you could do it. The greatness is the God in you. The greatness is the God in the spirit of God that’s in you.”

Streamer “Hmblzayy,” who is walking 3,000 miles to California from Philly, was struggling to walk through the Appalachian Mountains in Pennsylvania when a random man stopped to help him.



“I was having trouble getting up PA Mountains and God sent angels” https://t.co/mDSkE26J5F — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 31, 2026

The mission behind the walk was larger than the physical achievement. The money raised will support the creation of HMBL University and HMBL Summer Camp, a trade-focused program designed for underserved teenagers and recent high school graduates who may not have the resources or access needed to attend a traditional four-year college.

Streamer “hmblzayy” who’s currently walking from Philly to California got HARASSED after stopping in a sundown town and having cops called on him after locals described him and his friend as “2 colored men on drugs” 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/KisK0kesES — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 22, 2026

The idea is personal for HMBLZAYY, who previously had to leave college because he could no longer afford tuition. His proposed programs would provide an alternative path built around practical training, career preparation and exposure to skilled trades.

After four months on the road, two vehicle accidents and thousands of miles through punishing conditions, HMBLZAYY reached California with his message intact. The walk was never just about reaching another coast. It was about proving that an unconventional path can still lead somewhere powerful.