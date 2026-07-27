Two years ago today, Hip Hop lost one of its most respected DJs when Thomas Pough, better known as DJ Polo, passed away following a lengthy illness.

Best known as the longtime partner of Kool G Rap, DJ Polo was one-half of one of the most influential duos in rap history. Together, they helped redefine lyricism during Hip Hop’s Golden Era, blending Polo’s commanding presence behind the turntables with Kool G Rap’s vivid street narratives, multisyllabic rhyme schemes and cinematic storytelling that would inspire generations of emcees.

The duo first introduced themselves to the culture with the 1986 single “It’s a Demo,” before making their full-length debut with Road to the Riches in 1989 on Cold Chillin’ Records. Widely regarded as one of the foundational albums of hardcore Hip Hop, the project helped establish Kool G Rap & DJ Polo as pioneers whose influence would later be heard in the music of Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Raekwon, Big Pun and countless others.

They followed their debut with a remarkable run of critically acclaimed releases, including Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990), Live and Let Die (1992) and Rated XXX (1996). Throughout that stretch, the pair earned a reputation for pushing the boundaries of lyrical complexity while painting gritty portraits of New York street life long before mafioso rap became a dominant subgenre.

Although Kool G Rap often received much of the spotlight as one of rap’s greatest lyricists, DJ Polo’s contributions to the group’s chemistry and legacy were equally important. Together, they formed one of the defining MC-and-DJ partnerships of the late 1980s and early ’90s, helping shape the sound and direction of East Coast Hip Hop during one of its most transformative periods.

The Source remembers DJ Polo on the second anniversary of his passing and celebrates a career that helped lay the foundation for generations of lyricists and DJs who followed. His impact on the culture remains timeless, and his legacy continues to live on every time a true student of Hip Hop presses play on a Kool G Rap & DJ Polo classic.