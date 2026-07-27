27 years ago today, the Hot Boys, Juvenile, B.G., Turk and Lil Wayne, released their sophomore album, Guerrilla Warfare, a project that not only elevated Cash Money Records to another level but also helped define Southern Hip Hop at the dawn of a new millennium.

Released on July 27, 1999, through Cash Money Records and Universal, the album was produced entirely by the label’s in-house production powerhouse, Mannie Fresh and Bryan “Baby” Williams, better known together as the Big Tymers. Although the quartet hailed from New Orleans, Guerrilla Warfare was recorded in Miami, giving the project a polished sound while preserving the gritty, street-centered energy that made the Hot Boys one of rap’s most dangerous collectives.

Led by the breakout singles “We On Fire” and “I Need a Hot Girl,” Guerrilla Warfare debuted atop Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart after selling more than 142,000 copies in its first week. The album also reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and earned platinum certification before the end of 1999, cementing Cash Money’s arrival as one of Hip Hop’s most dominant labels.

Beyond the sales, Guerrilla Warfare captured a pivotal moment in Southern rap. With Mannie Fresh’s infectious production and the distinct styles of Juvenile, B.G., Turk and a teenage Lil Wayne, the album helped popularize the flashy “bling bling” lifestyle that would soon become synonymous with Cash Money and Hip Hop culture as a whole. The project showcased the chemistry that made the Hot Boys one of the most influential groups of their era while setting the stage for Wayne’s eventual rise as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

27 years later, Guerrilla Warfare remains one of the defining albums of the late ’90s, a Southern rap classic that helped shift Hip Hop’s center of gravity from the East and West Coasts to New Orleans. The Source salutes the Hot Boys on the anniversary of an album that still burns just as hot today as it did in the summer of 1999.

Salute to the Hot Boys and Cash Money Records for making this exclusive piece of Hip Hop history!