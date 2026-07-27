President Donald Trump made headlines during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend by referencing an earlier attempted shooting that disrupted a previous gathering.

While recalling the incident, Trump delivered a joke involving rapper Nicki Minaj.

“After hearing the gunshots, many people yelled ‘Get down!’ which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking. Can you believe it? She’s the only one that really understood what that meant,” Trump said.

“After hearing the gunshots, many people yelled ‘Get down!’ which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking. Can you believe it? She’s the only one that really understood what that meant.”



— Trump on the shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner. pic.twitter.com/8uFC05tQGH — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2026

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj received a shoutout from President Donald Trump during a White House Rose Garden lunch, at which the rapper was an attendee.

While addressing the crowd, Trump praised Minaj and commented on her business success before calling the rap superstar “hot.”

Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!! 🙌🏽🇺🇸♥️ pic.twitter.com/Kz7GJxEds0 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 6, 2026

“They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it’s bigger than any bank probably in the world, right?” Trump said. He also described Minaj as “so incredible” while complimenting her during the event.

The moment quickly drew attention as Trump publicly recognized the Grammy-nominated artist in front of attendees gathered outside the White House.