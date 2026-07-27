ViewerCon 2026: Newark’s First Major Entertainment and Fan Convention Delivered Panels, Screenings, and Star Power

Newark, NJ made history this summer as the home of ViewerCon 2026, a first-of-its-kind entertainment and fandom festival that brought fans face to face with some of the biggest names in television, film, and culture. Held July 18 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the inaugural event drew hundreds of attendees for a packed day of panels, networking, and exclusive screenings, cementing Newark as a rising force in the entertainment industry.

Founded by entertainment journalist, NBC News contributor, and PopViewers CEO Chris Witherspoon, ViewerCon ran across two stages and featured heavy hitters including Joy Reid, Taye Diggs, Karamo Brown, and Bevy Smith. Joy Reid kicked things off with a fireside chat alongside Witherspoon on the state of media today before later joining Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka for a conversation about the city’s growing role as a hub for film, television, and creative production. The Standing On Business Stage gave attendees access to real industry insights, with executives from Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount weighing in on authenticity, influence, and breaking into Hollywood.

The evening brought one of the most buzzed-about moments of the day: an exclusive advance fan screening of Fightland, the highly anticipated new STARZ drama executive produced by 50 Cent. Before the screening, the cast and producers of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, and London Brown, sat down for an in-depth conversation about the acclaimed series. Fightland star Howard Charles capped the night with a surprise appearance to connect with fans after the film.

Witherspoon made clear that ViewerCon was built with fans, not just for them. “ViewerCon was built on a simple idea: fans deserve a seat at the table,” he said. “After seeing the impact of our Vibes & Views events, it became clear there was an opportunity to create something even bigger, a convention that not only brings audiences closer to the talent, creators, executives, and brands shaping entertainment, but also celebrates the incredible power of fans themselves. This isn’t just a convention designed to market television shows and movies. It’s an opportunity for attendees to leave inspired, motivated, and equipped with tangible next steps to become the next generation of creators, executives, journalists, entrepreneurs, and leaders in entertainment.”

ViewerCon 2026 was just the beginning. With STARZ, Audible, and MicroHouse Films among its partners, and a community-rooted mission backed by organizations like the Newark Office of Film and Television and Newark Alliance, the festival is already building toward ViewerCon 2027. For fans, creatives, and industry insiders looking for a convention that speaks directly to Black culture and the future of entertainment, ViewerCon is now officially on the map. Stay connected at viewercon.co and follow @viewercon_ on Instagram and @viewercon TikTok.