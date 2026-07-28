Nicki Minaj is making headlines once again, but this time it has nothing to do with music.

According to newly filed court documents, the Queens rap superstar’s alleged hotel alias has surfaced as part of an ongoing legal dispute involving production company 24/7 Productions, which claims it covered more than $106,000 in luxury hotel expenses tied to several of Minaj’s appearances without ever being fully reimbursed.

The lawsuit, first reported by AllHipHop, was filed by 24/7 Productions CEO Michael John Davies Pryer, who alleges his company fronted travel and production costs for Minaj and her team while coordinating multiple events. Among the receipts submitted to the court are invoices for high-end hotel accommodations in both New York and Fort Lauderdale.

One of the more intriguing revelations in the filing is the name reportedly used to book Minaj’s reservations. According to hotel records included with the lawsuit, the Grammy-nominated MC allegedly checked into New York’s Langley Hotel under the alias “Tori Spaulding.”

The documents claim Minaj’s seven-night stay totaled approximately $66,500, with nightly room rates reaching $9,500. Court filings also allege that four additional rooms for members of her entourage, including staff and crew, were billed under the same master account, each reservation reportedly marked “Routed From Spaulding Tori.”

The spending didn’t stop in New York.

According to the complaint, Minaj’s accommodations at the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale added another $25,197.85 to the tab. The filing states the total included her luxury suite, reportedly costing roughly $3,800 per night, along with separate rooms for her stylist and security personnel.

Combined with other travel-related expenses, the production company claims it is owed more than $106,000.

At the heart of the lawsuit isn’t the rapper’s alleged use of an alias, something many celebrities routinely do for privacy and security, but rather whether 24/7 Productions was contractually entitled to reimbursement for the expenses it says it paid on Minaj’s behalf.

As of this writing, Minaj has not publicly responded to the allegations or the court filings, and the claims made in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.

For now, the legal battle offers fans a rare glimpse behind the curtain of celebrity logistics, where private aliases, luxury hotel suites and six-figure travel budgets are often just another day at the office for one of Hip Hop’s biggest superstars.