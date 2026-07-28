Cardi B brought her signature energy and hit-filled catalog to Pacha New York for a special one-night-only performance under the cherries.

Thousands of fans packed the Brooklyn venue as the Grammy Award-winning rapper performed some of her biggest tracks, including “Bodak Yellow,” “WAP,” “Up,” and “Outside.” The event marked another major moment in Pacha New York’s inaugural season as the venue continues its mission of hosting influential artists across music and culture.

The night also featured performances from Shaun J Wright, Alexis de La Rosa, Byrell The Great, and Aquite, with Kevin Avance serving as MC.

Following its recent opening, Pacha New York is continuing to establish itself as a destination for world-class entertainment in New York City. The venue’s summer lineup spans global dance music, hip-hop, and genre-defining performers, building on the legacy of the iconic Pacha brand while creating a new chapter in Brooklyn nightlife.