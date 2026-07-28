Charlamagne Tha God Says David Jonsson ‘Needs More Protein’ Ahead of ‘Black Panther’

Haters are going to hate, and sorry, Uncle Charla, but this is hater activity. Charlamagne Tha God hit The Breakfast Club with reactions to David Jonsson being cast as the New Black Panther.

“Now, I will say that young man needs more protein, okay? He need to do some more push-ups. He got to get in the superhero shape,” Charlamagne said.

It’ll be plenty of time to do that before the movie gets into production.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has shared how David Jonsson landed the role of Black Panther in the upcoming Black Panther 3.

According to Variety, Feige revealed that director Ryan Coogler unexpectedly called him before the casting process had officially begun after holding a secret meeting with Jonsson.

“We hadn’t started a search yet,” Feige said, explaining that Coogler was still focused on Sinners. “A month and a half or so before that process, he called me and said, ‘I found him.'”

According to Feige, Coogler met Jonsson “under cloak of darkness in a hotel somewhere” before calling to declare, “He’s the guy… I felt it in my soul. He’s a good man, and he is the next Black Panther.”

Feige said the moment gave him “chills” and left him emotional, adding, “Let’s do it.”

Jonsson will portray Prince T’Challa II, the son of T’Challa, as he comes of age and assumes the Black Panther mantle in Black Panther 3. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2028, with Letitia Wright and Winston Duke returning for the next chapter.

With big movies already on the Marvel slate, Ryan Coogler announced Black Panther 3 for a 2028 release and David Jonsson will take on the role of Black Panther.

Just announced in Hall H:



Ryan Coogler returns to Marvel Studios to direct Black Panther 3, only in theaters December 15, 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/j8XZoLd4s2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

The reveal was made during the San Diego Comic-Con as Coogler took the stage with Kevin Feige and stars of the franchise.

Jonsson expressed his thanks for joining the cast: “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege, the blessing to join… Believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”