Chris Brown can’t catch a break on the legal end. The R&B superstar is currently on the road for his R&B stadium tour with Usher, and now the money from that run may go to a court judgment.

In June, Chris Brown was ordered to pay $13 million in damages after a jury found him liable in a civil lawsuit brought by his former housekeeper, who claimed she suffered serious injuries after being attacked by one of the singer’s dogs. The verdict was handed down following a lengthy trial involving Brown and former employee Maria Avila, who alleged the incident occurred while she was working at his California residence.

According to the lawsuit, Avila was taking out the trash when she was allegedly mauled by a large dog roaming Brown’s backyard. She argued that Brown failed to properly restrain the animal, making him responsible for the injuries she sustained during the attack.

Brown denied those claims throughout the litigation, maintaining that Avila provoked the dog and was responsible for the incident.

During the trial, Avila testified that the attack left her covered in blood and with severe injuries. Brown also testified, explaining that he did not personally call 911 because he feared news of the incident would be leaked to the media. Instead, a member of his team contacted emergency responders.

Avila originally sought $90 million in damages, but the jury ultimately awarded her $13 million.

Now, TMZ cites that the profits of the current tour are at risk of seizure. Court docs reveal Chris has “made no effort to satisfy any portion of the judgment,” so now she is coming for what she is owed.

Maria is currently seeking all payments from the tour and entertainment-related projects and residuals to come directly to her pockets due to his efforts not to pay.

This news comes just days after Chris Brown pleaded guilty to his role in attacking a music producer in London three years ago. Breezy pleads guilty to a charge of affray relating to an attack, admitting to have “used or ‌threatened unlawful violence towards another and their conduct taken together was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness … ​to fear ​for their ⁠personal safety.”

His sentencing for that case is Oct. 26.