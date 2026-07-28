Fanatics and BGC Group Inc. have entered into an agreement for Fanatics to acquire Water Street Labs, LLC and CX Clearinghouse L.P., expanding Fanatics Markets’ prediction market capabilities.

The acquisition includes Water Street Labs, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registered Designated Contract Market, and CX Clearinghouse, a CFTC registered Derivatives Clearing Organization. The move will allow Fanatics Markets to operate its own federally regulated prediction market exchange and expand its offerings for customers.

By owning its exchange and clearinghouse, Fanatics Markets will be able to directly list and clear prediction markets while combining Fanatics’ consumer platform expertise with BGC’s institutional market infrastructure, liquidity, and trading experience.

Fanatics and BGC will also partner to develop new market data products that combine prediction market sentiment with traditional financial market insights.

“By combining that institutional foundation with Fanatics’ unmatched understanding of fans and consumer engagement, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate the growth of prediction markets,” said Matt King, CEO of Fanatics Betting and Gaming.

Fanatics Markets launched in December and is currently available on iOS, Android, and the web across 23 states and four U.S. territories. The platform features FanCash rewards, Fanatics ONE, Combos, FanViz, and consumer protection tools designed to support responsible trading.