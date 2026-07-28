Following his historic sold-out three-night run at Yankee Stadium, JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation are expanding his stadium series with additional shows in London and Los Angeles due to overwhelming fan demand.

The newly added London performance will take place Saturday, September 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following the previously announced September 4 show. A second Los Angeles date has also been added for Saturday, October 24 at SoFi Stadium, following the October 23 performance.

Due to unprecedented demand JAŸ-Z has added a second date on Saturday 5 September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



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The announcements come after JAŸ-Z made history at Yankee Stadium by becoming the first artist to sell out three consecutive shows at the venue while breaking the stadium’s all-time concert attendance records across all three nights.

The performances celebrate JAŸ-Z’s 30-year career and influential catalog that has shaped music and culture worldwide. The stadium series will also include a previously announced performance at Stade de France in Paris on September 10.

Tickets for the new dates begin with presales on July 29, followed by general on-sale July 30 through Live Nation.