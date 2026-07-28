App-based mobile provider TextNow has unveiled its most ambitious national brand initiative to date: “Way Too Smart To Pay Dumb,” starring iconic comedian, actor, and entrepreneur Katt Williams.

The campaign takes aim at traditional wireless carriers relying on confusing contracts, hidden fees, and rigid monthly plans. Soundtracked by the late Nipsey Hussle’s track “U See Us,” the campaign mirrors the late rapper’s enduring message of ownership, independence, and self-determination—core principles that align with TextNow’s mission to give consumers total control over their wireless service.

Katt Williams Takes On Traditional Wireless Carriers

In a series of creative spots, Williams brings his signature unfiltered perspective to call out outdated assumptions about phone bills and mobile service.

“TextNow is for people who aim to be the boss in every aspect of their lives. It’s for those who dare to do things differently and refuse to let systems or any bill call the shots,” said Katt Williams. “No one should be out here overpaying to stay connected in today’s ever-connected society when smarter options like TextNow exist. Say goodbye to those intentionally confusing contracts designed to keep you locked in…”

Derek Ting, Founder and CEO of TextNow, highlighted why Williams was the ultimate fit to anchor the brand’s next phase.

“Katt was the ideal partner because he doesn’t just understand what this campaign represents. He lives it,” said Derek Ting. “He is known for exposing the truth and sharing unfiltered perspectives. Throughout his career he has done things his own way and on his own terms… TextNow exists for people who are finished letting someone else set the terms for their career, their money, and yes, even their phone plan.”

Rethinking the Wireless Model

TextNow’s model centers on extreme flexibility. Starting at $0 per month for unlimited talk and text on a nationwide 5G network, users can instantly activate service via eSIM and adjust their data needs on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis without commitments or cancellation fees.

Additionally, the platform introduces TextNow Rewards, enabling customers to earn points through everyday app activity and partner offers that can be redeemed for data passes and premium features.

Powerhouse Agency Collaboration Behind the Scenes

The multi-channel campaign was brought to life through an integrated group of top-tier agency partners led by strategic consultancy Currency Advisory Group.

Mass Appeal served as the cultural connector, leading talent negotiations to secure Katt Williams.

served as the cultural connector, leading talent negotiations to secure Katt Williams. Burrell Communications conceptualized and developed the creative strategy, centering the narrative around consumer empowerment.

conceptualized and developed the creative strategy, centering the narrative around consumer empowerment. DKC spearheaded communications and media strategy to drive earned media and cultural storytelling.

With rising wireless costs driving consumers away from fixed monthly contracts, “Way Too Smart To Pay Dumb” positions TextNow as an undeniable, consumer-first alternative to legacy carriers.