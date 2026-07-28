Klay Thompson’s brief run in Dallas may already be approaching its final buzzer.

Multiple reports indicate the Dallas Mavericks are closing in on a contract buyout with the four-time NBA champion, setting the stage for what could become one of the more intriguing late summer roster moves. While nothing has been finalized, the Miami Heat have emerged as the leading destination if Thompson officially clears waivers.

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks are negotiating and finalizing a contract buyout. Once he clears waivers, Thompson intends to sign with the Miami Heat on a veteran minimum contract.



The Heat have emerged as one of the strongest suitors for the four time NBA champion as… pic.twitter.com/UEvXy6yauY — Basketball Ground (@BBallGround) July 28, 2026

For Miami, the appeal is easy to understand. Even as the veteran guard enters a new phase of his career, his reputation as one of basketball’s premier catch-and-shoot threats still carries plenty of value. The Heat believe his floor spacing and championship experience would fit naturally alongside Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, giving the offense another proven perimeter weapon after the franchise came up short in its pursuit of LeBron James.

Dallas, meanwhile, appears to be navigating a difficult market. The Mavericks have reportedly explored trade possibilities first, but with limited interest around the league and training camp inching closer, a buyout has become an increasingly realistic solution. Such a move would allow both sides to move forward while giving Thompson the opportunity to choose his next destination.

From Miami’s perspective, patience has been the strategy throughout the offseason. Rather than rushing into a move, the organization has positioned itself to capitalize if Thompson becomes available, preserving flexibility while waiting for the situation to play out.

If the buyout is completed, Thompson would still need to clear waivers before officially signing elsewhere, meaning there are still procedural steps before any new partnership becomes reality. Until then, league observers are watching closely as one of the NBA’s most accomplished shooters inches toward free agency.

No agreement has been announced, but momentum appears to be building. Should the process reach the finish line, Miami could add a battle-tested champion whose shooting remains respected across the league, while Dallas would close the book on a partnership that never had the opportunity to fully settle in.